Muscat: Muscat Municipality has issued an official statement to address misinformation circulating about the planned Comic Con event, which is part of the upcoming 'Muscat Nights' celebrations. The municipality noted that inaccurate details about the event were shared on various social media platforms, sparking confusion and unwarranted criticism.

According to the statement, certain social media accounts published misleading content without consulting the event's organizing parties for verification. The Municipality expressed concern over individuals who further contributed to spreading these false accusations.

In its clarification, the Municipality emphasized that the Comic Con event will feature a diverse range of activities. These include exhibitions of comic books, films, games, and related products. There will also be celebrity appearances from the fields of cinema, literature, and filmmaking, offering workshops, discussions, and interactive sessions. Attendees can look forward to digital art exhibitions, live drawings, and educational lectures on comic book literature and popular culture.

Muscat Municipality assured the public that all events will adhere to local customs, values, and morals. These standards are embedded in the contracts signed with event organizers. The Municipality also warned that legal action will be taken against those who deliberately spread false or misleading information, with the intent to mislead public opinion via social media.

The statement concluded with a reassurance of the Municipality's commitment to organizing events that respect public sensitivities while promoting community values.

