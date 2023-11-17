On the occasion of the annual celebration of the blessed renaissance of the Sultanate of Oman, which began under the leadership of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said in the year 1970, we would like to talk about this renaissance that is taking place today under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in accordance with his vision and sound directives from the year 2020 towards clear and specific goals that will advance our thriving country in various fields, which are considered an essential reference for the planning work related to the Oman 2040 vision.

The most prominent aspect of this vision is the national strategy for zero carbon neutrality and the energy transformation that the Sultanate of Oman seeks to achieve with the aim of assuming a leadership position among the countries producing green hydrogen in the world depending on the availability of the main components of its production, which are solar energy, wind energy, extended lands, and human resources.

Indeed, the Sultanate of Oman was able to take important fundamental steps to accelerate the procedures for regulating the hydrogen sector, develop the necessary legal frameworks and policies for its growth, and allocate appropriate sites for its production in order to enhance investment avoidance, work to localize this technology, and prepare the necessary studies for it in order to keep pace with global transformations towards reducing carbon emissions.

This is due to the fact that hydrogen has wide uses that contribute to diversifying energy sources, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting economic growth.

In this regard, it is important for us to pay tribute to the close and distinguished historical bilateral relations that exist between the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Kuwait, which have come a long way for more than half a century and have included all forms of cooperation in various fields of social, diplomatic, economic, media, cultural and wealth.

This is under the special patronage and royal directives of His Majesty the Sultans Haitham bin Tariq and his brother His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The first visit made by His Majesty the Sultan, after assuming the reins of power in January 2020, to the State of Kuwait was a significant indication of the extent of the close connection between the leaderships of the two brotherly countries.

Among the mechanisms for activating bilateral relations is the Omani-Kuwaiti Joint Committee, which was established in 2003. It held nine sessions, the last of which was in Muscat in March, headed by the ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, His Excellency Sayyid Badr Hamad Al-Busaidi and His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. It resulted in many understandings that would contribute to opening broader horizons of cooperation.

The number of agreements signed between the two countries from 1974 until the current year reached 32.

In the economic field, we are working to increase the rates of trade exchange between the two brotherly countries, and there are many positive indicators and opportunities in this regard.

Regarding the distinguished strategic partnership in the Duqm Economic Zone, in which the volume of investments reached more than $ one billion in the energy sector, it is considered one of the largest Gulf investments in the region.

There is cooperation and investments in multiple other sectors. The Omani and Kuwaiti private sectors are also looking forward to establishing more partnerships through large-scale and small projects, which is what Oman 2040 vision and Kuwait 2035 vision agree with.

We also look forward to strengthening the position of the Sultanate of Oman as a tourist destination for Kuwaiti citizens and residents of its land due to the tourism environments and capabilities that the Sultanate of Oman enjoys.

Regarding the cultural and wealth aspects, there are many programs, joint activities, agreements, and understandings between the two countries in the field of higher education, training, and the exchange of scientific and student experiences, as well as scholarships.

In conclusion, we hope for further progress and development for the bilateral Omani-Kuwaiti relations under the directives of the wise leadership in the two brotherly countries. We also ask Almighty Allah to spread progress and prosperity throughout the world. May the peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you.

