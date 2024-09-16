Muscat – Kaldi 850, one of Oman’s leading premium coffee brands, is thrilled to announce the opening of its 20th store, located at the Aqua-Tots Swimming Center in Seeb. This exciting milestone marks the company’s continued growth and commitment to bringing high-quality coffee experiences to customers across the Sultanate. The new store is particularly special, as it is Kaldi 850’s first drive-thru location in the Muscat region.

This innovative concept reflects the company’s dedication to enhancing customer convenience by offering a quick, seamless way to enjoy their favorite coffee on the go. The drive-thru service is set to cater to the growing demand for speedy service without compromising on quality. “We are incredibly proud to open our 20th store and our very first drive-thru in Muscat, said Paul Biswajit, General Manager of Kaldi 850 ‘’. As we continue to expand, our goal remains to offer premium coffee and exceptional service to our customers, and this new location at Aqua-Tots is another step toward achieving that vision. Located within the popular Aqua-Tots Swimming Center in Seeb, the new Kaldi 850 store offers a full range of the brand’s signature drinks, including espresso-based beverages, specialty brews, and a selection of fresh, locally sourced snacks. Whether customers are stopping by for a coffee break after a swim or grabbing a drink on their way to work, the new location is designed to provide a welcoming and efficient experience.

Kaldi 850 is known for its dedication to using 100% Arabica beans, ethically sourced from some of the world’s best coffee-growing regions. The brand takes pride in its commitment to sustainability, with eco-friendly packaging and a focus on supporting local communities. To celebrate the grand opening, Kaldi 850 will be offering special promotions and giveaways at the Seeb location during its first week of operations. Customers are encouraged to visit and enjoy exclusive offers while exploring the new drive-thru service.

