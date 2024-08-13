Muscat: Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment LLC (AGAE) has announced the introduction of low EMIs on a range of Changan’s premium models, making luxury more accessible than ever. Potential buyers can now experience unparalleled luxury and advanced technology at affordable monthly payments. This initiative underscores Changan’s commitment to delivering premium vehicles with exceptional value, ensuring that owning a luxury car is within reach for many.

Changan vehicles are renowned for their premium features and advanced technology, providing an elevated driving experience. The models included in this offer are the new CS75 Plus, CS95 MCA, CS35 Plus, CS85 Coupe, New Eado Plus and Entry level sedan Alsvin. Each model embodies Changan’s dedication to quality, performance, and innovation.

Low EMI options

Customers can now own the new CS75 Plus 2.0 Turbo 8AT 2WD Luxury for just OMR 150 per month. The 7Seater 4WD CS95 2.0 Turbo 8AT-4WD Royal is available at an attractive EMI of OMR 181 per month. The CS35 Plus 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT can be owned at OMR 109 per month. The CS85 2.0 Turbo 8AT 2WD Luxury is offered at OMR 148 per month. The new Eado Plus 1.5L Turbo Sedan 7DCT is available at an affordable EMI of OMR 110 per month. While the Alsvin 1.5L Sedan 5 DCT AT-Technology can be owned for OMR 64 per month, the Hunter pick-up (1.9L Turbo Diesel Engine, 150 hp, 4WD, 6-speed MT and 4WD, 6-speed AT) is OMR 124 per month.

These attractive EMI options are based on a 20% down payment and a loan tenure of six years, subject to credit approval by banks. The offer is exclusively for personal vehicle purchases and is subject to the terms and conditions set by the lender.

Changan CS75 Plus

All-new Changan CS75 Plus 2024 model is celebrated for its sportiness, luxurious comfort, and advanced safety features. Equipped with a powerful 2.0-litre turbo engine, the CS75 PLUS delivers 224 hp and 360 Nm of torque. Its optimized 8-speed automatic transmission provides a perfect balance of dynamic performance and advance safety features. Automatic parking is unique feature which is very exciting to watch, just checkout!

Changan CS95 7-Seater 4WD

Renowned for its luxury and family-friendly design, the seven-seater Changan CS95 4WD revolutionizes the driving experience. The 2024 model, featuring an AISIN 8 AT transmission, ensures reliable quality, smooth shifting, and excellent fuel economy. With a range of updates, the latest CS95 offers an enhanced driving experience that blends sophistication and functionality, appealing to both discerning individuals and families.

Changan CS35 Plus

The Changan CS35 Plus is an exceptional crossover designed with precision to deliver unmatched confidence and style. With muscular fender flanges, elegant roof rails, and eye-catching LED headlamps, it offers an engaging driving experience. It combines interactivity, safety, and performance, making it the ideal choice for anyone seeking a contemporary and exhilarating drive.

Changan CS85

The sporty Changan CS85 merges sleek coupe aesthetics with robust SUV capabilities. The Changan CS85 2WD blends luxury and performance, offering an unrivaled driving experience with its dynamic handling and stylish design. The premium CS85 Coupe SUV stands out with its striking appearance, exceptional quality, and cutting-edge technology.

Changan Eado Plus

The all-new Changan EADO Plus is a stylish and sophisticated sedan designed to exceed expectations. Its sleek and modern exterior design, spacious and comfortable interior, and a suite of advanced technology features make it a standout in its class. Equipped with 1.5 Turbo Engine mated with 7 speed dual clutch transmission.

Changan Alsvin

The Changan Alsvin boasts an energy-efficient 1.5-litre engine combined with a 5-speed dual-clutch transmission. It offers an array of key features and cutting-edge technology, fulfilling long-awaited desires in the entry-level segment. Features include a sunroof, 7" touchscreen, rearview camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, TPMS, push start button, and daytime running lights.

Changan Hunter

Boasting class-leading power and excellent ground clearance, the Changan Hunter pick up delivers unmatched capability for the farm and construction sector. With SUV-like interiors and excellent seating comfort, it ensures a pleasurable drive. The double cabin pick-up offers a 2.4L turbo gasoline engine with 210 hp, available in both 2WD and 4WD. A 1.9L turbo diesel engine with 150 hp is also available in 4WD. Changan Hunter stands out with its ‘power to perform’.

A spokesperson for AGAE said, “Our new low EMI options make it easier for customers to own a premium vehicle, bringing Changan’s luxury and advanced technology within reach of a broader audience. We are excited to offer this opportunity and are confident that potential buyers will appreciate the exceptional value and driving experience that Changan vehicles provide.”

He added, “Changan’s dedication to customer satisfaction and delivering high-quality vehicles is unwavering. We encourage potential buyers to visit Changan showrooms for test drives and more information on these exciting offers.”

Potential buyers are encouraged to visit Changan showrooms for test drives and more information. For further details, please visit our website at. For financing options and credit approvals, contact Changan's customer service at 80050800.

