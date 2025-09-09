Muscat – Karwa Motors has signed an agreement with Austrian company EMPL to manufacture specialised vehicles, including firefighting and civil rescue vehicles, as well as military vehicles for security and defence use.

The partnership will focus on enhancing in-country value by combining global technologies with local expertise, positioning Karwa Motors to deliver advanced solutions in the GCC and African markets.

Ibrahim bin Ali al Balushi, CEO of Karwa, described the agreement as a significant step in expanding the company’s industrial capabilities and regional presence. “We will work with EMPL to provide reliable vehicles that meet the highest standards in firefighting, rescue and security.”

Karwa is already producing a variety of vehicles designed to meet high safety and efficiency standards for transport in both urban and remote areas. The line-up highlights the company’s contribution to Oman’s growing transport infrastructure.

In addition, Karwa Motors is collaborating with Oman-based Armored Group to manufacture armoured vehicles for specialised applications. This partnership aims to broaden the company’s product portfolio to serve sectors that require advanced transport solutions.

EMPL is one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of customised special-purpose vehicle bodies on truck chassis, trailers and semi-trailers, with expertise across firefighting, commercial, and defence vehicles.

