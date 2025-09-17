Muscat – New World Autos, a trusted brand in Oman, has announced a strategic partnership with MatraX Tyres, a globally respected tyre manufacturer under the Alves Bandeira Group based in Portugal.

Through this new collaboration MatraX Tyres will soon be distributed across Oman, giving customers greater access to innovative tyre technology designed for safety, durability, comfort and longer-lasting satisfaction.

MatraX Tyres will give consumers around Oman a broader selection of quality tyres across budget, mid-range and premium segments, backed by professional service and trusted after-sales support.

MatraX Tyres, inspired by over fifty years of expertise from the Alves Bandeira Group, is a fast-growing brand that combines European engineering precision with robust, safety-driven design.

Its product range covers ultra-high-performance and high-performance passenger car tyres, durable SUV and 4×4 options and a comprehensive line-up of truck and bus tyres engineered with advanced tread compounds, reinforced sidewalls and fuel-efficient technologies.

Already present in more than 60 countries, MatraX Tyres has built its reputation on consistent quality, innovation and a commitment to on-road safety, values that align closely with New World Autos own customer-first philosophy.

Sharing his thoughts on the new partnership, Abdullah bin Mohammed Saud Bahwan, CEO of Saud Bahwan Group, said, “Our aim is to deliver trusted automotive solutions that enrich the lives of our customers wherever they may be in Oman. Partnering with MatraX Tyres reflects this commitment.

“Their focus on innovation, quality, value and safety perfectly complements our extensive infrastructure and wide-reaching network. Together, we will ensure that customers in Oman can easily access a diverse range of quality tyres that inspire confidence and peace of mind on every journey.”

Andre Bandeira, CEO of Alves Bandeira International, communicated, saying “We are delighted to partner with New World Autos, an organisation that is focused on quality, service and customers’ happiness. Through this partnership, our full range of high-quality tyres will be available across Oman.

“We are confident that together, we can provide drivers in Oman with superior tyre solutions that prioritise safety, durability and driving comfort, helping ensure confidence on every road.”

He continued, “Our global journey has always been about combining engineering excellence with customer care. By working alongside a partner like New World Autos, we are taking another important step in bringing our tyres to new markets with the assurance of local expertise, service reliability and long-term trust.”

Through this partnership, customers across Oman will gain access to a broader choice of tyres that meet diverse driving conditions and preferences, from city commuting to off-road exploration and commercial transport.

This collaboration not only strengthens the tyre-buying experience by combining quality, convenience and confidence, but also reaffirms the shared commitment of New World Autos and MatraX Tyres to enhance safety, satisfaction and peace of mind for every journey ahead.

