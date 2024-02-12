Muscat – Oman has established an airbridge to deliver relief materials to the Gaza Strip. The delivery of aid, directed by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, is being undertaken by Oman Charitable Organisation (OCO).

The charity dispatched essential supplies through the Rafah crossing on Sunday.

A statement issued by OCO said, ‘Continuing Omani aid, the organisation is operating an airbridge consisting of five aircraft to the Al Arish Airport in Egypt, loaded with relief and food supplies, presented to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.’

In a call to philanthropists, OCO said individuals can contribute to the Palestinian cause via ONEIC payment machines and bank transfers to two accounts – Bank Muscat 0423010869610013 and Oman Arab Bank 3101006200500.

Donations can be made through text messages. Omantel subscribers can send ‘donate’ to 90022, Ooredoo subscribers ‘Palestine’ to 90909, and Renna subscribers can use the code 181092#

OCO informed that donations are also accepted via www.jood. om or its website: www.oco. org.om

Oman warns against Rafah offensive

The sultanate categorically rejected the Israeli occupation forces’ move to storm the Palestinian city of Rafah, which is now sheltering hundreds of thousands of unarmed civilians displaced from the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Oman noted that the chaotic situation was a direct outcome of Israel’s brutal aggression that left close to 30,000 dead and tens of thousands wounded or missing.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Sunday, Oman pointed out that Israel’s action was in flagrant defiance of international law and international human charters. It also warned against serious fallouts of this persistent and indiscriminate aggression in the Gaza Strip.

In the statement, Oman reiterated its plea to the international community to take concrete measures to put to practice the global political positions to address Israel’s arrogance and force it to accept a ceasefire and provide humanitarian needs for the displaced population in Gaza.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).