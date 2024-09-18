Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) has signed a five-year cooperation programme with the Seoul-based Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to focus on nature-based solutions, land reclamation, and access to green finance.

The partnership aims to promote environmental sustainability and tackle climate change challenges in Oman, an official informed.

The agreement was signed by Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of EA, and Mohamadou Tounkara, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at GGGI.

The programme will see both sides sharing information, legislation, and best practices in climate change adaptation and mitigation. It will also promote climate-smart technologies and improve resource efficiency, the official added.

It will also seek to strengthen the resilience of human and natural ecosystems, promote sustainable pastoralism through nature-based solutions, and restore biodiversity. It aims to create green jobs and support green entrepreneurship.

An additional focus will be on providing assistance to Omani entities in securing access to the Green Climate Fund, which supports developing nations in their climate efforts.

This partnership will focus on developing projects that mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and rehabilitate degraded lands. It will explore innovative financing mechanisms and opportunities to fund sustainable initiatives, ensuring long-term support for local communities while protecting sensitive ecosystems.

