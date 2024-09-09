Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman has underscored the critical need for strengthening international partnerships to support Africa’s development agenda, during the second annual session of the Unicef Executive Board for 2024 held in New York, US.

In a joint statement delivered by Shununa Salim al Habsi, the Sultanate of Oman’s representative on the Unicef Executive Board, Oman – on behalf of several countries – praised Unicef’s strategy for supporting ‘Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want’ and its implementation plan for the second decade from 2024 to 2033.

She highlighted the significance of ‘Africa’s Agenda for Children 2040’ and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

Shununa emphasised that these initiatives represent a crucial step towards enhancing partnerships between governments, civil society, and the private sector, aiming for a sustainable impact on the lives of children across Africa.

She called on the international community to fulfill its responsibility in supporting the African continent, pointing out the importance of international cooperation to address decades of neglect.

Acknowledging Africa’s young population as a valuable partner for Unicef, Shununa commended the achievements of African countries in improving healthcare, empowering women, and protecting children from violence. She concluded by stressing the importance of continuing support for Africa’s children, asserting “We must not fail to realise their aspirations.”

Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell affirmed “We can do it”, acknowledging that “it is a long road ahead of us”.

