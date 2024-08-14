MUSCAT: BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, has recently unveiled an ambitious strategy for Integrated Vehicle Intelligence, accompanied by the launch of its ground-breaking Xuanji Architecture. This innovative move sets a new course in the evolution of intelligent new energy vehicles, highlighting BYD's commitment to revolutionizing the industry.

The Xuanji Architecture, a state-of-the-art vehicular intelligence system, functions as both the brain and neural network of the vehicle. It seamlessly integrates electrification and intelligence, allowing the vehicle to perceive and respond to changes in its environment in real-time. By consolidating information at the millisecond level and feeding it back to the central “brain” for rapid decision-making, the system significantly enhances driving safety and comfort.

BYD also introduced the Xuanji AI Large Model, a pioneering multimodal vehicular artificial intelligence system. As the first AI technology applied across all vehicular domains, it boasts the largest data foundation in the industry, covering over 300 vehicular scenarios. This extensive data and high computational power enable the Integrated Vehicle Intelligence system to continuously adapt and evolve.

In the realm of intelligent driving, BYD leads the charge in China with over 4,000 dedicated engineers. The company is at the forefront of L2-level intelligent driving deployment and holds the distinction of being the first automotive brand to receive the L3-level test license. Looking ahead, BYD aims to lower the barriers to Intelligent Driving, making advanced technologies more accessible and accelerating their adoption in the global market.

In a notable partnership with DJI, BYD has created the world’s first vehicle-integrated UAS (Unmanned Aerial System). This pioneering innovation features an integrated automotive-grade drone bay, complete with intelligent storage, automatic battery swapping, and charging management. With the ability to take off and land with a single click, and support for high-definition, high frame rate, and low-latency image transmission, this system promises to enhance travel experiences with stunning aerial views.

Additionally, BYD announced plans to construct professional all-terrain test drive sites in China, signalling a new era for Chinese automotive culture within the new energy landscape.

As the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, BYD is committed to leveraging “technological innovations for a better life.” With its Integrated Vehicle Intelligence strategy, BYD continues to spearhead the evolution of new energy vehicles, aspiring to transform the global automotive industry and provide users with a more comfortable and efficient mobility experience.

In Oman, the BYD range of electrifying vehicles will soon be distributed by Saud Bahwan Group.

