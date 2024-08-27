Muscat – Employers are now required to ensure that their non-Omani workers’ data is accurately reflected in the Social Protection Fund (SPF) e-portal. In cases where discrepancies are found, especially in the private sector, employers must correct the data through the SPF portal. Any issues related to contracts should be addressed directly with the Ministry of Labour.

Employers are also responsible for verifying and updating the wages of both non-Omani and Omani workers through the SPF portal. Any changes to wages must be promptly updated to ensure accuracy. Employers should contact the Ministry of Labor for any necessary amendments to their data.

SPF calculates the monthly contribution amount based on the information provided. Therefore, it is crucial for employers to ensure that all wage updates are reflected accurately in the SPF system at the end of each month to avoid any issues with billing.

SPF will begin issuing monthly contribution invoices, with payments to be made by employers each month. The deadline for these payments is set for September 15. Employers are encouraged to complete all updates and submit contributions on time to avoid any penalties.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

