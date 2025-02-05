MUSCAT: Two new constructed wetlands are being developed in Oman to enhance wastewater treatment in arid environments, offering a cost-effective and sustainable solution for local communities. The projects, located in Al Jazer and Mahout in Al Wusta Governorate, will each treat 600 cubic metres per day of wastewater, serving approximately 4,000 residents.

The initiative is led by Nama Water Services, the public utility responsible for wastewater management in Oman, with Global Chemicals, an Omani company specialising in water treatment solutions, serving as the contractor. The project falls under the Global Wetland Technology framework, with design input from IRIDRA and Ecobird, along with external expertise from Dr Alexandros Stefanakis, a leading specialist in treatment wetlands.

INNOVATIVE WETLAND DESIGN FOR COST-EFFICIENCY

The treatment systems incorporate a two-stage process combining French Reed Beds (FRB) and Forced Bed Aeration (FBA). The first stage, a vertical flow constructed wetland, integrates sludge accumulation and mineralisation, eliminating the need for separate sludge management and reducing operational costs. The second stage, an aerated horizontal flow wetland, enhances treatment efficiency and ensures the final effluent meets Oman’s stringent water reuse standards.

In Mahout, an existing but non-operational wastewater stabilisation pond will be repurposed into a treatment wetland, maximising resource utilisation. The treated wastewater will either be stored for reuse or safely disposed of in compliance with national environmental regulations.

SUSTAINABLE WATER MANAGEMENT IN DESERT CLIMATES

These constructed wetlands present a nature-based solution tailored to Oman’s arid conditions, minimising energy consumption compared to conventional wastewater treatment plants. By leveraging natural filtration and aeration processes, the system is designed to withstand high temperatures while producing high-quality effluent suitable for safe discharge or reuse.

The project aligns with Oman’s water sustainability strategy, contributing to wastewater reuse initiatives that support environmental conservation and resource optimisation. It also highlights the country’s commitment to adopting innovative water management solutions amid growing challenges related to water scarcity and population growth.

