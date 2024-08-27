Muscat – Sultanate of Oman and Brunei Darussalam marked the 40th anniversary of their diplomatic relations with a special event at Foreign Ministry in Muscat on Monday.

The celebration included unveiling of a commemorative logo symbolising the enduring partnership and collaborative efforts between the two nations.

At the event, H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary for Political Affairs in Foreign Ministry, emphasised the deep-rooted and dynamic nature of the bilateral relations, while highlighting the progress made in various sectors, including economic, cultural and political.

He also spoke on ongoing projects and investment opportunities in fish farming, healthcare and student exchange, and stressed that efforts are on to enhance relations further.

H E Noralizan Abdul Momin, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Oman, commended the steady and stable development of relations since 1984. She highlighted the exceptional progress achieved over the past four decades in several areas of cooperation.

