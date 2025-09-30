Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Azerbaijan have concluded air transport negotiations with the signing of a record of agreement based on the principles of open skies.

This agreement follows talks held in September 2025 in Azerbaijan and reflects the two countries’ commitment to strengthening cooperation in civil aviation and expanding bilateral connectivity. The deal is expected to enhance passenger and cargo movement, promote tourism, and support economic ties between Oman and Azerbaijan.

