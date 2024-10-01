Mudhaibi, N Sharqiyah – The Al Aflaj Road project in the Wilayat of Mudhaibi, located in the North Sharqiyah Governorate, has reached 39% completion. The project spans 22 kilometres, from the intersection of Mudhaibi-Sinaw Road to Aflaj Village.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology stated that the new single road will feature two lanes, each 3.5 metres wide, with asphalt shoulders of 1.5 metres on each side. The plan also includes constructing an intersection at the start of the road to support traffic in nearby areas.

Once completed, the road is expected to enhance traffic safety and improve the flow of vehicles, while boosting commercial, tourism, and economic activities across the governorates of Oman.

