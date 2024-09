Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman advances 9 positions in the global e-Government Index, achieving a ranking of 41st in the United Nations e-Government Survey 2024.

Therefore, Oman jumps 26 places in the Communications Infrastructure Index to 22nd globally, up from 48th.



