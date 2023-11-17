The Ministry of Interior has issued a decision to stop transferring the Article 17 residency permits of expatriates working in the government sector to the private sector as Article 18 residency permits.

According to security sources, the decision to stop the transfer will be applied to those whose services ended when they reached the legal age or to those who resigned from their job.

They revealed that there is a trend among state ministries to replace expatriates with citizens due to which employment contracts are not renewed for those who have reached the legal age for work or who have reached the age of 60 years, with the aim of reducing the number of expatriates in these ministries and replacing them with citizens.

Meanwhile, the number of expatriates who were deported during the current year reached more than 40,000, including those who violated the residency law, marginal workers, those who violated public morals, and those bound by judicial rulings.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).