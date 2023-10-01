UAE public and private sector employees are currently enjoying an extended weekend on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed's (PBUH) birthday. As employees ready to resume the new workweek on Monday, October 2, another long weekend may just be on the horizon, offering a respite from the daily hustle and bustle.

The UAE Commemoration Day, previously known as Martyrs' Day, is observed annually on December 1 and in 2023, this occasion falls on a Friday. Right on the heels of Commemoration Day, the UAE ushers in the grand festivities of its National Day celebrated on December 2 and 3. These dates fall on a Saturday and Sunday this year, granting the residents a likely three-day weekend to revel in the spirit of unity, culture, and national pride.

The UAE officially marks the annual Commemoration Day on November 30 to celebrate the country's martyrs and recognise their sacrifices. The authorities have previously clubbed the Commemoration Day holiday and the National Day break. While it is not included in the 2023 official list of holidays, the UAE has previously recognised this solemn occasion and declared the Commemoration Day holiday for employees of both sectors.

The exact number of holidays will be determined by official announcements from the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE). So, while the anticipation for the forthcoming long weekend is high, residents will have to patiently wait before making any plans.

During this time of the year, the UAE lights up with dazzling fireworks, spectacular celebrations, and a plethora of exciting events, promising a memorable and vibrant end to the year.

Those planning a long trip next year can expect a 9-day break for Eid Al Fitr in the first half 2024. Based on astronomical calculations, Eid is predicted to be on April 10, 2024, although this is subject to change depending on the moon sighting and official announcements.

