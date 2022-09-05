RIYADH — New Ambassador-designate of Ukraine to Saudi Arabia Anatoliy Petrenko presented his credentials to a Saudi official at the Foreign Ministry in Riyadh.



On behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, the Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs Ambassador Khalid Al-Sehli received on Sunday the new Ambassador-designate of Ukraine to Saudi Arabia.



During the meeting, the Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs received a copy of his credentials as his country's ambassador to the Kingdom, in preparation for submission to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.



Al-Sehli also conveyed the wishes of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to him for success in consolidating cooperation and strengthening relations and pushing them to broader horizons.

