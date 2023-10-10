A UAE-wide awareness campaign launched on Tuesday will help explain violations related to tourist, work and job-seeker visas. It will talk about the importance of expats and tourists rectifying their visa status once the one on which they entered the country expires. This involves either getting a new visa or exiting the country.

Additionally, the campaign will shed light on the provisions of the new UAE labour law that went into effect last year.

The drive will feature a "diverse range of media activities presented to target groups in four languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, and Swahili".

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) launched the campaign that began on October 10 and will run for three months. Various government entities will take part, in addition to free zones.

“The campaign aims to familiarise people with the key provisions of the entry and residency laws for foreign nationals in the UAE, as well as regulations for labour relations (the labour law), and the procedures and penalties for violators,” said Khalil Al Khoori, undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs at MoHRE. “This serves to encourage target groups to comply with laws in order to guarantee the rights of both parties in the employment relationship.”

Major-General Suhail Al Khaili, director-general of the ICP, said the drive will highlight the legal measures taken against violators.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

