His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has ordered the allocation of an additional budget for financing solutions and alternative options for those who have applied for housing units in 2004 and before.

He issued the directives as he chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting yesterday.

The move is in line with ongoing co-ordination with the legislative branch to provide integrated housing solutions and services to Bahraini citizens.

It also followed a review of a memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for financial and economic affairs and fiscal balance.

Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi has been assigned to announce the details.

The Cabinet commended the efforts of the government authorities, led by the Interior Ministry and the Jaffari Endowments Council, as well as the role of heads of ma’atams, supervising committees, and volunteers for their co-operation and commitment to ensuring a successful Ashoora.

The Cabinet followed up on Bahrain’s production and stocks of food as well as its capacity to meet market needs and received assurance on the availability of various commodities.

In this regard, the Cabinet directed the Industry and Commerce Ministry to ensure the sustained availability of commodities to meet market demands.

The Cabinet expressed its condolences to UAE President Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the senior members of the Al Nahyan Royal family and UAE citizens following the death of the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In recognition of International Youth Day, the Cabinet noted the role of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, chaired by His Majesty King Hamad’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in supporting Bahrain’s youth across various areas.

During the meeting, the Cabinet discussed the following memorandums:

1. A memorandum submitted by the Government Executive Committee regarding Bahrain’s population census, which showed that the population of Bahrain reached 1,557,182 people at the end of 2022, 1,524,693 in mid-2022, and 1,577,059 in mid-2023.

2. A memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for social services regarding labour market indicators for Q2 of 2023. The indicators revealed that 14,163 citizens were employed until the end of Q2 of 2023, representing 71 per cent of the annual priority target included within the Economic Recovery Plan, of employing 20,000 Bahrainis annually until 2024. The indicators also revealed that 7,237 citizens were trained until the end of Q2 of 2023, representing 72pc of the annual priority target included within the Economic Recovery Plan, of training 10,000 Bahrainis annually until 2024. The indicators also showed a 6.3pc increase in the average wage of Bahrainis working in the private sector annually.

The Cabinet then approved the following memorandums:

1. A memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for legal and legislative affairs regarding a memorandum of understanding between the Bahrain National Museum and the Zayed National Museum.

2. A memorandum by the ministerial committee regarding the government’s response to six proposals and two draft laws submitted by Parliament.

Finally, the Cabinet noted the following ministerial reports:

1. The report of the Foreign Minister on Shaikh Nasser’s attendance, on behalf of His Majesty, at the International Conference on Development and Migration.

2. The outcomes of the 18th consultative meeting of the leaders of the GCC and the first Gulf summit with the central Asian countries C5.

3. The outcomes of the third Strategic Dialogue between Bahrain and the US.

4. The external participations of government officials and the visits of foreign delegations to Bahrain.