The Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Nepal in Kuwait Sujani Rana affirmed that the relations with Kuwait have expanded significantly for the mutual benefit of the two countries. In a statement issued during the embassy’s celebration of the 9th Constitution Day and National Day of Nepal in the presence of Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Nabil Al-Dakhil, she said, “Last year, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of our relations. Throughout these years, this relationship developed on the basis of friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect. The exchange of visits at various levels contributed to strengthening bilateral relations.

“Nepal has always supported Kuwait’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and Kuwait supports Nepal by providing technical, financial, and humanitarian assistance at various levels. “Nepal and Kuwait are working closely in various regional and international forums, such as the United Nations and the Asian Cooperation Dialogue, on issues of common interest. “Relations have strengthened between the two countries with the operation of direct flights between Kuwait and the two main cities in Nepal – Kathmandu and Bhairahawa.” She expressed her sincere appreciation and gratitude to the State of Kuwait for hosting more than 96,000 Nepalis, affirming that Nepali citizens who work in Kuwait help strengthen relations at the people-to people level. Rana said, “Nepal and Kuwait have tremendous potential to expand our relations in areas such as trade, tourism, investment, and employment.

“The government of Nepal is implementing some major projects with the assistance of Kuwait, specifically through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development. We expect more areas of cooperation in the coming days. “Nepal is a land of opportunities for investors. It pursues a liberal foreign investment policy and strives to create an investment-friendly environment to attract foreign investments. Our tax bracket is one among the lowest and our position is fairly good in ease of doing business.” By Mohammad Ghanem Al-Seyassah Staff

