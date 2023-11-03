The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) organised two awareness workshops on ‘Data Security and Privacy Protection’ from October 31 to November 1, with the participation of more than 200 government and private entities.

The awareness workshops aim to review the necessary measures to protect digital assets and critical data and provide guidance to organisations on best practices and essential measures to maintain data security and privacy protection.

During the first session of the workshops, the National Data Classification policy, which was launched in May this year, was highlighted with the stress on the importance ofimplementing it within organisations as well as the classification levels and technical controls.

Experts from the National Cyber Security Agency provided a detailed explanation of the Personal Data Privacy Protection Law and the role of the National Data Privacy Office as the competent authority in overseeing the processing of personal data within Qatar.

The workshops concluded with a presentation on the consequences of data breaches, lessons learned from previous incidents, cyber risks facing supply chains and techniques used by hackers in such incidents in order to increase the readiness of entities to address those risks.

