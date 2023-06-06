RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast thunderstorms in most regions of Saudi Arabia, starting from Monday until Friday.

Medium to heavy thunderstorms accompanied by hail are expected to occur in the regions of Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan and Makkah from Monday to Friday, and in Madinah and Hail from Monday to Tuesday.

All these regions will be affected by active downward winds, with a speed of more than 50 km/h, which may raise dust and lead to torrential rains.

The regions of Al-Qasim, Najran, Riyadh, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, Al-Sharqiyah, and parts of Makkah will witness light to medium thunderstorms from Monday to Tuesday with active downward winds, with a speed of more than 50 km/h, which may raise dust.



On its part, the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense has called on everyone to stay careful and cautious about the weather conditions.



People must stay in safe places during thunderstorms, and avoid approaching swamps, valleys and areas where torrents gather.



The Civil Defense has warned everyone against swimming in rainwater pools, valleys and other flooded areas, as they are dangerous and unsuitable for swimming.

