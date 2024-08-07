Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has launched a public consultation for the National Artificial Intelligence Policy. The initiative aims to develop a comprehensive framework to harness AI technologies while ensuring ethical use and protecting individual rights.

In light of the rapid advancements in AI technologies and increasing application of these across various fields, it has become essential to establish a framework to govern the use and development of these technologies, MTCIT stated in the consultation document. ‘This consultation is crucial for integrating diverse perspectives.’

The ministry has invited individuals, experts, academics and decision-makers to contribute their opinions and suggestions to the policy.

Its key objectives include achieving the goals of the digital economy by employing AI technologies in various sectors; creating an enabling environment for AI, including legislative, regulatory and technological aspects; enhancing public awareness on AI; encouraging innovation and technological advancement in the field of AI in alignment with national priorities; and ensuring ethical and responsible use of AI technologies in accordance with national values and principles.

The policy will outline provisions for data governance, transparency and accountability.

‘This framework aims to ensure optimal utilisation while safeguarding national interests and individual rights. Through this policy, the ministry seeks to lay down the foundations and guiding principles for the use and development of AI systems and datasets in both public and private sectors. Additionally, it aims to promote innovation and technological progress in this field,’ MTCIT stated.

The deadline for submitting comments is August 28, 2024. The ministry will review all feedback, though it is not obligated to accept all suggestions.