Muscat: The National Identity Project, which is being developed in different parts of the Sultanate of Oman, is expected to bring more investments to the country.

Speaking at a joint community consultations programme in Nizwa, Mohannad Jumaa Al Futaisi, Project Manager of Nazdaher Programme (at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion), outlined the four main strategic objectives of the National Identity Project.

“These include expanding foreign direct investments (FDIs), facilitating access of Omani goods, developing services for the Omani markets and building economic capabilities and talents,” he added.

Representatives of the National Programme for Investment and Export Development ‘Nazdaher’ from the Governorates of Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah held joint community consultations in Nizwa on Tuesday.

The round of consultations, the second of its kind, dealt with the unified promotional ‘National Identity’ project being developed in different parts of the Sultanate of Oman. Salma Ali Al Hashmi, Head of the Technical Team for the National Identity Project, said, “These rounds of consultations aim to extend bridges of communication and encourage the engagement of various segments of society in discussions with those directly entrusted with the implementation of this national project.”

Ismail Hamad Al Mahrouqi, Communication Manager at Nazdaher Programme, outlined four visual options for the National Identity Project, namely dialogue, partnership, relations and unity.

Oman’s National Programme for Investment & Export Development was established to accelerate a new era of inward investment and domestic growth.

