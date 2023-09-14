DOHA: Minister of Municipality HE Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met on Wednesday with Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of Korea HE Kim In-Joong, who is currently visiting Doha.

During the meeting, ways of enhancing cooperation between the two sides in areas of common interest, especially in the agriculture and food security fields were discussed.

