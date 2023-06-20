The Ministry of Public Works has approved the launching of about 30 projects within its development plan for the current fiscal year –2023/2024 — in various sectors like sanitary engineering, planning and major projects sectors, and the Government Center for Examinations and Quality Control; while it is in the process of approving projects in the rest of the sectors, reports Al-Qabas daily. The daily obtained a copy of the document detailing the projects, a number of which are vital; such as the study and preliminary design of the deep tunnel system, which aims to solve environmental problems resulting from directing sewage water into the sea in emergency cases, as well as dealing with floods and protecting communities since road users are at risk during torrential rains. The plan is to close the current sewage network and rainwater sewers that pour water into the sea, and then divert sewage water to a treatment plant that will be established for this purpose.

Another project is the development, construction and operation of a treated water system in the southern part of the country to enhance food security by building the third treated water line from the Control Center to Wafra farms. This is in addition to studying and developing the existing Wafra station, as well as the irrigation network in Wafra farms.

There is also a plan to study the development, construction, completion and maintenance of the treated water system in the northern region to increase agricultural production, strengthen food security and support the strategic stock of treated water to reduce imports. In the Major Projects Sector, the plan includes the launching of the fourth stage of the new Kuwait airport project, which is related to government buildings at Kuwait International Airport, along with linking automated and cybersecurity systems with the Airport Command Building.

The project consists of the construction of civil aviation buildings as follows: the Command and Control Center, Eastern Data Center, Western Data Center, Communications Center, and buildings of the Health and Interior ministries. Following are the most important projects:

1. Study and design of the deep tunnel system,

2. Operation and maintenance of pumping stations in Abdally farms,

3. Maintenance and operation of the Governmental Center for Testing and Quality Control,

4. Establishment and operation of a network of treated water tanks throughout the country,

5. Fourth stage of the Kuwait International Airport project.

Meanwhile, Assistant Undersecretary for the Press, Publishing and Publications Sector at the Ministry of Information Lafi Al-Subaie said the government printing press earned unprecedented revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2023/2024 — more than KD140,000; since it resumed the printing of reference books used in schools after stopping it in 1975, reports Al-Anba daily.

In a press statement, Al-Subaie revealed it is expected that the revenues of the printing press will reach about KD1 million this year; compared to less than KD100,000 in previous years. He attributed this achievement to the ministry’s strategy in strengthening partnership with various institutions like the Ministry of Education. He affirmed that the sector is working hard to maximize revenues in order to achieve the ministry’s vision in diversifying services and increasing the operational capacity of the sectors.

