The Minister of Public Works Dr. Amani Boughmaz issued a ministerial decision to form a fact-finding committee regarding the tender for the construction, development and maintenance of roads and intersections to serve the new passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport on Al-Muqawa Road, and the tender for the construction, furnishing and maintenance of plot No. 3 for parking lots, aircraft taxiways and service buildings, in the same terminal, reports Al-Rai daily.

The decision specified the terms of reference of the committee with four main tasks, which are:

1. Reviewing all papers and documents related to the two aforementioned tenders.

2. Ensuring the integrity and correctness of the procedures taken by the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) and the Ministry of Public Works in that regard.

3. Indicating the integrity of technical reports issued by the technical committees formed for the purpose of studying the offers made.

4. Examining the complaints issued by the bidders applying for the two tenders, and the responses issued by the Ministry of Public Works and the Public Authority for Roads to those complaints, as well as the extent to which they meet the contractual and legal aspects.

The tasks also include providing an explanation for the reasons behind the delay in offering the two tenders and the awarding procedures, with an indication of the cause, if any. In the matter of the decision, informed sources explained that the minister’s issuance of the decision to form the committee confirms her keenness to ward off any suspicions or doubts in the course of the procedures for issuing and awarding the two tenders, which enhances the concept of transparency that Dr. Boughmaz is keen to pursue in all issues related to the ministry’s projects.

The decision gave the committee the freedom to set the system it deems appropriate to carry out its work so that it can address the sectors, departments and relevant authorities, summon and hear the statements of those it deems necessary for its work inside or outside the ministry, and review and request documents related to the subject of the committee.

The decision also specified two weeks from the date of the first meeting of the committee to submit its special report, including the findings and recommendations. Meanwhile, Project Manager for the development of Mubarakiya Hassan Al- Kandari disclosed that the total cost of the project is KD55 million for built-up areas of about 131,000 square meters and 21,000 square meters of which are for commercial spaces, reports Al-Jarida daily. Al-Kandari confirmed the project will be put up for bidding for the private sector, explaining that it will address issues affecting the value and economic viability of the area.

