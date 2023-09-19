DOHA: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) wrapped up on Monday the ‘Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations’ Conference and Exhibition, which was held on Sept 17, 18 at the DECC.

The Minister of Transport HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti honoured the sponsors of the conference and exhibition.

The minister honoured the Strategic Sponsors: Qatar Airways Group, Mwani Qatar, Qatar National Bank (QNB), and Ecotranzit Solutions; the Platinum Sponsors: Qatar Rail and QTerminals Group; the Gold Sponsors: Mowasalat (Karwa) and Leonardo Qatar; the Silver Sponsor: Fusion Group Holding, and the Bronze Sponsors: Milaha, Al Abdulghani Motors, GBM and Alfardan Automobiles.

Day two of the conference featured three panel discussions. The first, ‘Maritime Transportation & Enhancing the Economic Development’ featured speakers from the MoT, Mwani Qatar and QTerminals. They tackled Qatar's maritime transportation accomplishments and the capabilities of Hamad Port and Al-Ruwais Port and their strategic role regarding supply chains and economic development.

The second, ‘Civil Aviation System Accelerating Growth & Active Role in Development’ hosted speakers from Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, Qatar Airways, and Qatar Aeronautical Academy. They reflected on the Qatari air transportation sector's accomplishments and excellent performance during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. They also highlighted Qatar's successful full management of its Doha Flight Information Region (FIR).

The third, ‘Transportation Sector & Enhancing the Business Community’ featured speakers from the MoT, Qatar Champer, Qatar Free Zones Authority, and entrepreneurs. They discussed how air transportation is supporting the business community and manufacturing, trade, and logistics industries, aiming for economic diversification in step with the goals of the QNV2030.

The MoT's ‘Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations’ Conference and Exhibition saw large participation and high public turnout. Visitors and guests were familiarized with the latest advancements in Qatari land, maritime and air transportation systems through events and panel discussions, in addition to the latest technological trends in sustainable transportation.

The event was a platform for the exchange of expertise, knowledge and insight with MoT's partners concerned with developing the industry, as well as key plans and strategies of comprehensive and gradual transitioning to an integrated, sustainable, and ecofriendly transit system.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

