Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) will organise its ‘Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations’ Conference and Exhibition on September 17 and 18 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

The event aims at exchanging expertise, discussing views and presenting perspectives and thoughts with MoT’s partners concerned with developing the transportation and mobility sector, as well as highlighting key plans and strategies for comprehensive and gradual transitioning to an integrated, sustainable and ecofriendly transit system.

The conference will include six panel discussions and more than 20 speakers, highlighting the latest advancements of Qatar’s land, maritime and air transportation systems, in addition to the sector’s new trends.

Day one will feature three panel discussions. The first, ‘Switching to Electric, Sustainable Transportation…Future Prospects’, will feature speakers from the MoT, Kahramaa and GBM. The second, ‘Public Transportation…Multimodal & Integrated’, will feature speakers from the MoT, Qatar Rail and Mowasalat (Karwa). The third, ‘Private Sector’s Active Engagement in Developing the Transportation System’ will feature speakers from Fusion Holding Group, Leonardo Qatar and GBM.

Day two will include three panel discussions. The first, ‘Maritime Transportation & Enhancing the Economic Development’, will feature speakers from the MoT, Mwani Qatar and QTerminals. The second, ‘Civil Aviation System…Accelerating Growth & Active Role in Development’, will feature speakers from Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, Qatar Airways, and Qatar Aeronautical Academy. The third, ‘Transportation Sector & Enhancing the Business Community’, will feature speakers from the MoT, Qatar Chamber, Qatari Businessmen Association and Qatar Free Zones Authority.

The event has so far attracted more than 30 participating entities, representing several ministries, government agencies and the private sector, in addition to several national and international companies relative to the transportation and mobility industry.

The accompanying exhibition will offer an excellent venue for exhibitors to highlight the latest technologies and innovations in industry.

The event is sponsored by 13 entities. Qatar Airways Group, Mwani Qatar, Qatar National Bank (QNB), and Ecotranzit Solutions as Strategic Sponsors; Qatar Rail and QTerminals Group as Platinum Sponsors; Mowasalat (Karwa) and Leonardo Qatar as Gold Sponsors; Fusion Group Holding as a Silver Sponsor; while Milaha, Al Abdulghani Motors, GBM and Alfardan Automobiles as Bronze Sponsors.

