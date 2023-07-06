According to a report issued recently by the Ministry of Health, the total workforce in the ministry is 66,202, including administrators, doctors, technicians, pharmacists, nursing staff, and others, reports Aljarida daily.

The report explained that the total number of administrators working in the facilities of the Ministry of Health amounted to 12,020 male and female employees.

The total number of doctors working in the ministry reached 10,326 male and female doctors in all the ministry’s facilities, including hospitals and various health centers.

The total number of dentists working in the Ministry of Health reached 2,549 male and female dentists.

The total number of pharmacists working in the Ministry of Health’s facilities reached 2,160 male and female pharmacists.

The total nursing staff working in the Ministry of Health amounted to 22,586 male and female nurses, and the total number of medical technicians amounted to 12,415.

The Kuwaiti administrators working in the Ministry of Health constitute 38 percent of the total workforce in the ministry. The percentage of Kuwaiti technicians reached 32 percent, the percentage of Kuwaiti doctors reached 15 percent, Kuwaiti dentists 6 percent, Kuwaiti nursing staff 4 percent, Kuwaiti pharmacists 3 percent, in addition to 2 percent of Kuwaitis in other support jobs.

There are 1,303 male and female doctors working in Capital Health Zone, 1,427 male and female doctors in Hawally Health Zone, 1,616 male and female doctors in Ahmadi Health Zone, 995 male and female doctors in Jahra Health Zone, 1,641 male and female doctors in Farwaniya Health Zone, 2,425 male and female doctors in Sabah Medical Zone, and 399 male and female doctors in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Health Zone.

In addition, there are 307 dentists in Capital Health Zone, 341 in Hawally Health Zone, 279 in Ahmadi Health Zone, 139 in Jahra Health Zone, 197 in Farwaniya Health Zone, and 3 in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Health Zone.

