Muscat – In a stunning and rare astronomical occurrence, the Moon is set to ‘devour’ the planet Saturn tonight, October 14. While many parts of the world will witness a conjunction, observers in regions such as the Sultanate of Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, South Africa, and Southeast Asia will experience the occultation of Saturn, where the Moon will temporarily obscure the ringed planet.

This spectacular event will commence at 10:22 PM local time in Oman, with Saturn vanishing from view for approximately 70 minutes before reappearing at 11:37 PM. With the Moon 90% illuminated and Saturn shining at a brightness of 0.7 degrees, this celestial show promises to captivate both dedicated astronomy enthusiasts and casual sky-watchers alike.

As the Moon takes centre stage, observers are encouraged to find ideal viewing spots to fully enjoy this extraordinary spectacle, which highlights the beauty and wonder of our universe.