The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in partnership with Al Fardan Automobiles, Qatar’s BMW dealership, has issued a recall for the 2024 models of BMW X5 40i, X5 M, X6 40i, X7 40i, and XM. The recall addresses a potential issue with the front seats’ lower belt sensors, which may be faulty and could lead to incorrect displays on the vehicle’s panel.

This recall campaign is part of the ministry’s ongoing commitment to consumer protection and ensuring that car dealers address vehicle defects and repairs. MoCI will collaborate with the dealer to oversee the maintenance and repair process and will communicate with customers to ensure that all necessary repairs are completed.

The ministry encourages all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department. The department handles complaints, inquiries, and suggestions through the following channels: Call Centre: 16001;Email: [email protected];social media channels: @mociqatar; or mobile application: MOCIQatar.

