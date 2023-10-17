Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Ministry of Labor announ...
TECHNOLOGY

Ministry of Labor announces new updates to E-contract systems: Qatar

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The Ministry of Labor is persistently updating its contract authentication services as a component of their approach to advance and refine an array of services

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 17, 2023
QATARTECHNOLOGY
PHOTO
The Ministry of Labor announced the introduction of new updates to the services of authentication of digital employment contracts, as the unified digital platform allowed the ability for employees of private sector establishments to verify the terms of the contract and approve or reject it through the digital platform, in addition to providing an e- service for authenticating domestic workers contracts and without the need to visit service centers.
The Ministry of Labor is persistently updating its contract authentication services as a component of their approach to advance and refine an array of services. The aim is to better harness technological platforms to further improve the labor sector. Once the contract authentication process is completed, an automatic contract audit is initiated.
The contract authentication service enables submitting the application to an establishment through the employers' portal using the National Authentication System (NAS), and transferring the application to the worker for approval through the workers and individual's portal to verify the contract data, so that the contract is available in 11 different languages. The platform also provides the contract after ratification for both the establishment and the worker permanently to print it.
Regarding the prerequisites to benefit from the e-services, the MOL indicated that to benefit from the e-contract authentication service, the worker's data in the contract must be in terms of the visa number when the contract is ratified for the first time, or the worker's personal number when ratifying contracts for the expatriate.
The establishment official bears full responsibility for the validity of the registered data and signatures on the contract through the mandatory declaration within the digital service, and the attachments required for the service mainly include the signed employment contract from both parties, plus additional attachments that the system determines according to the type of contract.
To complete contract authentication services, login must be done through the NAS, using the smart card for establishments through the employers' portal, or by indicating the personal number through the individuals and workers portal. It is also necessary to link the employer and employee phone numbers to the personal ID number through telecommunications companies for the purpose of identity verification and updating the national address of the Ministry of Interior. A valid bank payment card is also required to pay the fees through the payment gateway by linking with Hukoomi.
Regarding the Service Track, the employer, whether they represent private sector establishments or are individual recruiters for domestic employees, needs to sign into the platform. They must then submit a contract authentication request based on its category. Following this, they should register the contract details of both parties involved - the worker and the employer. A copy of the contract is then printed in both Arabic and the worker's language, signed by both parties. After signing, this copy, along with any additional documents, is re-uploaded for review by the ministry's staff to ensure it aligns correctly. Once validated, the official from the establishment processes the payment online. After successful payment, digital certified copies of the contract become accessible to both the worker and the employer.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

CONFLICT

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms
Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms
CONFLICT

Middle East 'on the brink of abyss': Jordanian king

Middle East 'on the brink of abyss': Jordanian king
Middle East 'on the brink of abyss': Jordanian king
CONFLICT

Chinese envoy heads to Middle East in bid to contain war

Chinese envoy heads to Middle East in bid to contain war
Chinese envoy heads to Middle East in bid to contain war
CONFLICT

Macron says 'intense' talks on to free hostages held by Hamas

Macron says 'intense' talks on to free hostages held by Hamas
Macron says 'intense' talks on to free hostages held by Hamas
CONFLICT

Turkey in touch with Hamas over hostages it holds in Gaza: FM

Turkey in touch with Hamas over hostages it holds in Gaza: FM
Turkey in touch with Hamas over hostages it holds in Gaza: FM
CONFLICT

UAE issues statement as UN rejects resolution for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza conflict

UAE issues statement as UN rejects resolution for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza conflict
UAE issues statement as UN rejects resolution for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza conflict
INVESTMENT

KDIPA: Kuwait is promising hub for investment

KDIPA: Kuwait is promising hub for investment
KDIPA: Kuwait is promising hub for investment
ECONOMY

Kuwait keen on developing economic legislations to be financial hub - diplomat

Kuwait keen on developing economic legislations to be financial hub - diplomat
Kuwait keen on developing economic legislations to be financial hub - diplomat
MOST READ
MOST VIEWED
MOST POPULAR
1.

AI dominates at GITEX, as tech show opens in Dubai with future focused innovations

2.

Ras Al Khaimah’s outlook revised to positive on mega projects potential – S&P

3.

Saudi PIF-backed Professional Fighters League in talks to acquire competitor - report

4.

Israel-Hamas conflict to have ‘limited impact’ on Middle East deal activity: Citi

5.

Saudi economy to shrink by 1.3% this year on oil output cuts

RELATED ARTICLES
1

TheArsenale Mobility Lab opens at Doha Design District

2

CRA to ensure smooth communications as Qatar hosts large-scale events

3

Qatar: QSTP-funded startup launches unique web-based travel booking management system

4

MCIT initiative in Qatar to boost e-govt services

5

Ooredoo signs deal with QFZ to support international businesses and investments in Qatar

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA

PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA
PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA

LATEST VIDEO

OIL

VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets

VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets
VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

National Bank of Kuwait Q3 2023 net profit up 14%, beats estimate

National Bank of Kuwait Q3 2023 net profit up 14%, beats estimate
National Bank of Kuwait Q3 2023 net profit up 14%, beats estimate
TECHNOLOGY

Top 25 tech giants lose over $600bln in market cap in Q3

EQUITIES

Saudi’s Savola plans part or complete sale of 35% stake in Almarai: Bloomberg

ENERGY

UAE COP28: Rockefeller Foundation-backed alliance to launch battery storage consortium

LATEST NEWS
1

Indian wheat prices at 8-month high on festival demand, tight supply

2

Portugal regulator seeks 1.9% power tariffs increase in 2024

3

Basel proposes crypto disclosures by banks from January 2025

4

Xi says China willing to expand cooperation with Indonesia

5

Kazakhstan, China sign new gas supply contract

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds