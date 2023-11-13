The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has initiated a program for employees interested in pursuing university studies within Kuwait, enabling them to take advantage of the Civil Service Commission’s directive allowing the integration of study and work within the country, reports Al-Rai daily

According to reliable sources within the ministry, the Administrative Affairs Sector has devised a form for employees expressing a desire to continue their studies. It is mandatory for each employee intending to pursue a university education to complete this form.

The sources further emphasized that the ministry’s acceptance of applications aligns with the decisions made by the Civil Service Commission, highlighting that employee acceptance will adhere to the terms outlined in the decision issued last August, inclusive of specified conditions.

They clarified that employees opting to pursue studies will not experience any impact on their existing allowances, as the study period is scheduled to commence after the conclusion of official working hours.

Conversely, the sources revealed that the Ministry is actively pursuing discussions with the Civil Service Commission to amend regulations, allowing its employees to implement flexible working hours. They expressed concern that the bureau’s inability to address this issue has, thus far, deprived over 35,000 ministry employees from benefiting from the flexible working arrangement.

