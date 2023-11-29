Meteorology Department warns of strong wind, high sea: Qatar

Weather inshore until 6pm on Wednesday will be moderate temperature daytime and some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report; warning of expected strong wind daytime.Offshore, the weather will see some clouds at times, the report added; warning of expected strong wind and high sea.Wind inshore will be northwesterly 10 to 20 knot gusting to 30 knot at places at times. Offshore, it will be northwesterly 18 to 28 knot, gusting to 36 knots at places at times.Visibility inshore will be 05 to 9 kilometers. Offshore, it will be 05 to 09 kilometers.Sea state inshore will be 02 to 05 feet. Offshore, it will be 05 to 09 feet, rises to 12 feet at places at times.