Major airlines cancelled dozens of flights to Tel Aviv this weekend after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack against Israel.

On the arrivals board at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates, Ryanair and Aegan Airlines were among those pulling flights.

However airport authorities did not stop commercial air links with Eilat, Israel's second international airport and tourist destination on the Red Sea.

"Given the current security situation in Tel Aviv, Lufthansa is cancelling all flights to and from Tel Aviv up until and including Monday, a spokesman for the German carrier told AFP.

The airline was "permanently monitoring the security situation in Israel," he added.

Air France said it had halted Tel Aviv flights "until further notice".

Air France-KLM group's low-cost carrier Transavia also cancelled a flight from Paris to Tel Aviv on Saturday evening.

In Warsaw, Polish carrier LOT said it had also cancelled a flight to Tel Aviv on Saturday.