Muscat – Majlis A’Shura has approved the introduction of a decade-long cultural visa, aimed at fostering the sultanate’s arts community. This initiative aligns with a cultural strategy designed to build a balanced, enduring society that draws top creative talents.

The shura also endorsed several key measures on Tuesday aimed at boosting the cultural scene and development in the sultanate.

The ten-year cultural visa is designed to attract eligible intellectuals and writers to Oman. This move, as proposed by the Media and Culture Committee, underscores the significance of cultural heritage, architecture, language, literature, calligraphy, sculpture, drawing and other artistic fields. The committee emphasised the importance of creating an environment that draws intellectuals, uniting the efforts of cultural authorities and visa and residence departments.

In a significant move for private sector workers, the shura approved a wage hike for Omanis, based on a report from the Youth and Human Resources Committee. This measure aims to elevate living standards, boost individual income, increase purchasing power, and stimulate money cycle in the local market.

The shura also approved strategic projects in governorates to stimulate investments, promote comprehensive development and provide a database of investments in each governorate.

Charitable organisations received the green light to switch their electricity and water bills from commercial to social security owner tariffs. This change acknowledges this sector’s role in promoting cooperation and integration among all social segments.

The shura further sanctioned a study on the future of frankincense trees in Dhofar aimed at maximising the commercial and economic benefits of the trees’ products.

The session also considered the Economic and Financial Committee’s report concerning the efficiency of tax collection. The report seeks to assess the current system’s effectiveness, identify existing challenges within the tax infrastructure, and formulate suitable solutions. The committee’s scrutiny revealed an urgent need for the initiation of a unified, central tax collection system. This will bolster the tax system’s efficiency, augment tax revenue and subsequently increase its contribution to the state’s overall budget.

The shura also approved a study to see how privatisation of struggling state-owned companies will help elevate standards of these and also transform these into self-financing entities.

