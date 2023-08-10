KUWAIT CITY: Born out of a shared passion for education and empowerment, Edvantage has been making strides in its mission to prepare Kuwait’s youth for the global stage. The local startup’s most recent initiative, the IELTS Mock Exam Experience, held in collaboration with Australian University (AU) on July 22, 2023, stands as a testament to this commitment. The event’s results highlighted a pressing need. With an average score of 3.8 out of 9, the results highlighted the necessity of focused preparation and guidance. In 2022, Kuwait’s average IELTS score was 5.5, lagging behind the global average of 6.3.

The IELTS Mock Exam Experience aims to provide students with an authentic exposure to the IELTs, a key standardized test that many international institutions require for admissions. By simulating an exam environment, the initiative aims to alleviate students’ test anxieties and identify their areas for improvement. Alongside personalized feedback, participants receive one-on-one postexam consultations and a select group benefit from a comprehensive 2-week IELTS preparatory course. These efforts underline the program’s commitment to helping students succeed.

Collaboration

Hussain Al-Haddad, Manager of Student Affairs at AU, said: “Our collaboration with Edvantage is not just about mock exams. It’s about a collective commitment to Kuwait’s future, ensuring that the youth have the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to excel in higher education and beyond. We look forward to more fruitful collaborations with Edvantage in the future.” Yousef AlJamili, Managing Director at Edvantage, echoed this sentiment: “Our vision at Edvantage is not just to help students pass exams. We stand by them every step of the way – from standardized tests, profile-building, university applications, to further professional development as they navigate their future career paths.”

Edvantage’s track record highlights their impact in the educational sector, with a success rate of 81.9% in assisting students with university applications. This underlines the company’s unwavering commitment and effectiveness in elevating students’ academic pursuits. To learn more about Edvantage’s programs or register for the next IELTS mock exam, connect with the company at @edvantage.me