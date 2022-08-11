Local resources' share in electricity generation accounted for 28 per cent, while renewable energy contributions measured 26 per cent and natural gas reached 73 per cent, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said on Wednesday.

During a meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Council on the energy field, Kharabsheh highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships to overcome challenges, noting that a number of the sector's initiatives include a roadmap for transitioning to renewable and alternative forms of energy, as well as developing power and electricity plants and improving inter-connectivity, according to a ministry statement.

The participants during the meeting went over the mechanisms of cooperation between the ministry and the private sector that are in line with initiatives and projects with the Economic Modernisation Vision and address the challenges facing the private sector in this industry.

