The 3rd edition of Saudi Maritime Congress, one of the Kingdom’s largest gatherings of professionals from the maritime and logistics industry unveils speakers for the event scheduled to take place in Dammam on September 28-29, 2022.

The two-day conference programme will take place alongside an exhibition that will comprise a show floor of 50+ exhibitors, including global leaders and niche suppliers from the regional and global maritime and oil and gas industries. Speakers will give macro updates on regional industry performance. They will also share insights on topics of significance including the fuel revolution and the role the region plays in future fuels, innovation in technology and its application regionally.

Speakers will include industry heavyweights such as Omar Hariri, President, Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI); Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey, CEO, Bahri; Fahad M. Al Abdul Kareem Vice President of Industrial Services Saudi Aramco; Abdullah Al Ahmari, President and CEO, IMI; Esben Poulson, Immediate Past Chairman, International Chamber of Shipping; Mark O’Neil, President, INTERMANAGER; Omar N. Omar, Partner, Head of Transport and Logistics – UAE, Al Tamimi & Co; Abdulaziz Sabri, President, Bahri Ship Management; Eng. Essam M Alammari, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the IMO; Lois K. Zabrocky, CEO, International Seaways; among others.

Chris Hayman, Chairman of Seatrade, said: “The Saudi Maritime Congress 2022 will provide a platform for global leaders and stakeholders from the shipping, ports, ship construction, integrated logistics and offshore marine sectors. Our aim is to unite professionals from these key industries that are integral to the economic progress of nations, while also spotlighting key investment and cooperation opportunities within the Kingdom. We also hope to highlight the industry’s contribution to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative and believe the event will play an important part in driving industry growth in Saudi Arabia and the GCC.”

Chris Morley, Group Director – Maritime Events, Informa Markets said: “Saudi Maritime Congress is of strategic importance not only in the Kingdom’s NIDLP programme, but also to the maritime & logistics sector throughout the GCC. As an all-inclusive forum that ensures the exchange of ideas and experiences, we are committed to helping the sector achieve the goals and objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Through this year’s edition, we hope to facilitate interactions between industry experts and government representatives to discuss the state of affairs in the sector, thus accelerating the sustainable development of the industry.”

As a knowledge-exchange platform, the Congress will also provide key insights on the rapidly progressing shipping and logistics sectors that are key economic pillars, paving the way for economic diversification in the Kingdom. Additionally, the two-day event will offer a platform for insightful discussions among regional and international stakeholders and decision-makers. Some of the key subjects that will be highlighted include logistics innovation and investment both inside the Kingdom and regionally, offshore marine industry & its focus and future, training and education, and the industry’s rebound following the global impact of the Pandemic. Experts will also highlight the updates on the Vision 2030 plan, opportunities for domestic and international maritime and logistics companies and the progress of key Vision 2030 objectives.-

