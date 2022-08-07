Dubai Chambers has announced a leadership change with Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, moving on after 16 years of exceptional service.

He will continue to support Dubai Chambers for the next three months, said a Wam news agency report.

Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President, International Relations – Dubai Chambers, has been appointed to the role of President and CEO in an acting capacity.

Announcing the move, Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, lauded Buamim's instrumental role in the transformational growth and evolution of the entity, and in positioning Dubai as a strategic hub for global trade and commerce.

Hamad Buamim said: "Dubai Chambers today serves over 320,000 members in a wide range of economic sectors. This would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our leadership and the guidance of the Dubai Chambers Board of Directors. As I move to pursue new interests including advisory and non-executive positions, I thank the leadership and the Dubai Chambers team for their dedication and commitment to achieve exceptional growth and to widen our geographic outreach."

The many achievements of Buamim include growing the membership of Dubai Chambers by over four times from 80,000 to over 320,000, which made Dubai Chambers one of the top 10 chambers in the world and the largest membership-based organisation in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

He launched 12 international offices and strengthened the focus of Dubai Chambers on emerging markets, including Latin America and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Buamim also played a defining role in unlocking partnerships with African nations and positioning Dubai as a global gateway to Africa. He also established the Dubai Association Centre, within the Chambers, and attracted more than 80 international Associations.

He also established the Dubai Centre for Responsible Business, the first organsiation in Dubai focused on corporate social responsibility initiatives by businesses.

