Kuwait is bracing for a severe electricity shortage crisis, set to unfold in the coming years, warns an insider from the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy. The crisis is predicted to commence in 2024 and escalate significantly by 2026, reaching a deficit of 1,141 megawatts.

The insider, sharing details based on engineering programming schedules, reveals an annual consumption rate increase of 4.8 percent. In the summer of 2024, a shortage of 276 megawatts is anticipated, with electrical production projected at 17,477 megawatts and consumption expected to reach 17,753 megawatts.

The crisis will persist in 2025, with the deficit rising to 528 megawatts. Projections indicate electrical production at 18,077 megawatts and consumption at 18,605 megawatts during this period.

The peak of the electricity shortage crisis is forecasted for 2026, with a staggering deficit of 1,141 megawatts. The production rate is expected to be 18,357 megawatts, while the projected consumption rate will soar to 19,498 megawatts.

To avert this impending crisis, the Ministry is actively exploring solutions such as energy procurement or exchange with neighboring Gulf countries through the electrical interconnection system. Additionally, efforts are underway to implement a comprehensive rationalization plan across all sectors. There is an urgent call for expediting procedures and removing obstacles hindering projects aimed at boosting production capacity.

As Kuwait endeavors to tackle this looming energy challenge, it underscores the critical need for swift action and strategic measures to secure a stable and sustainable energy future.

