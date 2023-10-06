The Kuwaiti-Albanian friendship group delegation met on Thursday with the deputy speaker of the Albanian parliament Armonela Villa at the Albanian parliament building in the capital Tirana.

The two sides during the meeting affirmed necessity of boosting bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various sectors namely the parliamentary field as well as coordinating stands at international quarters.

Villa expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti government for the humanitarian aid particularly in the aftermath of the 2019 earthquake, singling out aid given by Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development for renovating a key road, recently.

The Kuwaiti side recalled Albania's support for Kuwait during the flagrant Iraqi aggression in 1990 and indicated at the need to broaden economic cooperation and facilitating procedures for Kuwaitis to acquire properties in Albania.

The Kuwaiti delegation groups the MPs Dr. Adel Al-Damkhi, Usama Al-Shahin and Dr. Falah Al-Hajri.

The meeting was attended by the Kuwaiti charge d'affaires in Albania, ambassador Khaled Al-Shami, and the first secretary Adnan Al-Ghnaim. (end) aa.rk

Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation discusses broadening cooperation with Albania

