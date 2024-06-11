Minister of Social Affairs, Family, Childhood, and Minister of Youth Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah affirmed that Kuwait would provide all its capabilities to monitor the implementation of the second Arab Decade of disabled persons' agreement.

This came during Dr. Al-Huwailah's speech at the United Nations Arab Group meeting on the sideline of the 17th Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP), which was held on Monday.

Dr. Al-Huwailah highlighted the capabilities of the Kuwait Public Authority for Disability Affairs, based on the national strategy and sustainable development plan, which aimed at achieving Kuwait's new vision to ensure equal opportunities "for our disabled citizens, numbering up to 65,000 by the first half of 2024." She also mentioned Kuwait's support by adopting policies for social, health, and educational integration standards and provide job opportunities for them.

Minister Dr. Al-Huwailah affirmed Kuwait's commitment to achieving the highest level of social security and empowerment for independent living for persons with disabilities through governmental and civil partnership supported by the UN system.

She reaffirmed that this environment would provide digital access requirement for people with disabilities, through the Authority's website and the government application "Sahel" as well.

The Minister of Social Affairs and Labor emphasized Kuwait's keenness to support Arab efforts in international forums, as well as Kuwait's readiness to achieve and create an inclusive and comprehensive Arab society that guarantees the rights for everyone. (end) ast.sm

