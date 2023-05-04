The statistics issued by the Public Authority for Civil Information show the rate of growth of citizens in 1990 was 0.040, in 1995 it reached 0.035, in the year 2000 the rate recorded a decrease of 0.033, and in 2005 it recorded a rate of 0.029, in 2010 it recorded 0.029, and in 2010 it reached 0.026, recording its lowest decrease in 2020 at 0.022, reports Annahar daily. The index also showed a decline in the rates of individuals in the Kuwaiti family, as the rate was 6.44 in 1995, 5.24 in 2000, 5.02 in 2005, 4.93 in 2010, 4.77 in 2015, and 4.60 in 2020.

In another indicator issued by PACI, it was found that the Indian community represents 20.39% of the average size of the non-Kuwaiti population, as their numbers jumped from 181,832 people in 1990 to 965,744 in 2022. The Public Authority for Civil Information said in a statement the addition of two new indicators in the population and labor force indicators section through the statistical services website, as part of its efforts to update its website to keep pace with the requirements of its visitors and update its data.

The Public Relations Department indicated that the new update contains two new indicators, the first of which is the growth rates of the Kuwaiti population according to different years. As for the other indicator, it provides the rate of increase of non-Kuwaitis over the years, with the possibility of identifying specific nationalities to display the evolution of their numbers.

On the other hand, PACI has issued an update on the data of the statistical services website up to December 31, 2022. In another report, the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) revealed that the average increase in the Kuwaiti population in the year 2022 amounted to 28,700 compared to the previous year, with an estimated increase of 0.019 percent, reports Al-Qabas daily. In its report on demographics for the year 2022, PACI stated that the total number of citizens rose to 1.5 million, which is an increase of 28,700 compared to the year 2021.

The total population of Kuwait as of the end of last year was 4.7 million people. According to the report, 17 communities residing in Kuwait achieved an increase in the number of children, while three communities witnessed a decrease in the number of children – Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and Iran. The total population of non-Kuwaitis reached 3 million and 219,000, of which 2.99 million are distributed among 20 nationalities in the country.

Indians top the list of communities residing in Kuwait, with a total of 965,700, followed by the Egyptian community with 655,200, and then the Philippines, Bangladesh, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka. The rate of Kuwaitis over 15 years of age and those who do not participate in the labor market because they are students, full-time houseworkers, or retirees with income is 35 percent. About 33 percent of Kuwaitis belong to the category of those who do not contribute to economic activity due to their young age. Only 32 percent of Kuwaitis are within the labor force. When comparing the size of different communities residing in the country and the size of their contribution to the labor market, 87 percent of the people of the Indian community are involved in the labor market, followed by Egyptians with 74 percent.

The percentage of Filipino and Bangladeshi workers increased to 97 percent of their total number in the country. Of the Syrian community, only 40 percent are part of the Kuwaiti labor market, compared to 52 percent of Saudi nationals, and 94 percent of the Sri Lankans. With the exception of the family sector workers (domestic labor), PACI indicated that the total number of workers in Kuwait amounts to 2.05 million workers, and 24 percent of them work in the government sector. According to the statistics, Kuwaitis are in third place with 22 percent of the total number of workers in the public and private sectors, preceded by Indians and Egyptians. Kuwaitis represent 77.2 percent of the total number of workers in the government sector. They are the highest percentage in this sector. However, they are in fourth place in the private sector, constituting just five percent of the total number of workers. Workers from India, Egypt and Bangladesh top the number of workers in this sector with a total of about 68 percent.

