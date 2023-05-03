KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti cabinet held on Wednesday an extraordinary meeting at Bayan Palace chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Following the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Fadhel revealed that the cabinet had approved a draft decree calling for electing members of the 17th legislative term of the National Assembly on June 6, 2023, forwarding the document to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The cabinet took a decision to suspend work at government entities and public institutions during the Election Day with certain bodies working on that day according to the nature of their work, said the minister.

He added that the cabinet also allocated roles and responsibilities to run the elections via forming a committee led by the Interior Ministry and including the memberships of the Ministries of Justice, Information, Education, Social Affairs, and Health in addition to the Municipality of Kuwait.

