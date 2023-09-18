Kuwait's Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed sincere gratitude for the efforts of the Saudi and Omani governments in coordinating their efforts towards finding a solution for the Yemeni crisis.

The ministry also applauded the dexterity of inviting the Yemeni delegation to complete the talks on the ceasefire agreement and reaching a solution that all sides agree on under the auspices of the UN.

While also confirming full support for all regional and international efforts in combating the Yemeni crisis, the FM gratifies these resolves in accordance with the GCC Initiative and relevant UN resolutions, to establish and restore stability and security.