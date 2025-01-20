KUWAIT CITY - The government has issued Decree-Law No. 5 of 2025, introducing amendments to various provisions of Decree-Law No. 67 of 1976 related to traffic regulations. The updated provisions will take effect three months after the law's publication in the Official Gazette.

- Amendments have been made to the provisions of the law concerning vehicle licensing and civil liability insurance.

- The decree specifies the permissible number of vehicles eligible for licensing, along with the conditions for driving and penalties for traffic violations.

- Driving a vehicle that emits disruptive sounds, excessive smoke, or unpleasant odors, thereby posing a threat to other road users, is prohibited.

- Fleeing the scene of a traffic accident that causes damage to public property or harm to others is subject to legal consequences.

- Operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance, unless exempted under specific legal conditions, is a violation.

- Violating regulations regarding the color, transparency, or tinting of vehicle windows is prohibited, as outlined in the relevant guidelines.

- Abandoning a vehicle or its debris on the road or along its sides is considered an offense.

- Failure to report an accident that results in damage to public property or third-party property to the appropriate authorities is punishable by law.

1. To obtain or renew a motor vehicle license, valid insurance should be available. Insurance companies are obligated to pay compensation for damages resulting from vehicle accidents upon settlement.

2. Every motor vehicle must display two number plates while operating, issued by the relevant Traffic Department authority. No individual may learn to drive a motor vehicle or motorized bicycle without obtaining a permit.

3. If a person commits two violations within the first year, their first-time driver's license will be revoked.

4. Anyone caught driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license is subject to imprisonment for up to three months and a fine ranging from 150 to 300 dinars.

5. Violating public morals in a vehicle or fleeing the scene of a traffic accident carries a penalty of three months imprisonment and a fine of no less than 150 dinars.

6. Driving recklessly or negligently, putting the driver or others in danger, is punishable by imprisonment for over one year.

7. Driving a vehicle without brakes is punishable by imprisonment for up to two months and a fine of up to 200 dinars.

8. Anyone found driving or parking a vehicle on sidewalks or pedestrian paths faces imprisonment for up to one month and a fine not exceeding 100 dinars.

9. Failure to turn on necessary lights while driving a motor vehicle can result in a fine between 45 and 75 dinars.

10. Driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs carries a penalty of up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 3,000 dinars.

11. In the event of accidental killing or injury, the police or investigator who recorded the incident has the authority to seize the vehicle’s license or operating permit and refer it to the relevant authority within 24 hours.

12. The Minister of Interior will determine the rules and regulations regarding vehicle impounding, storage, and the associated costs. Conditions for selling impounded vehicles due

Key Amendments to the Law

Article 6

To obtain or renew a vehicle license, valid insurance against a vehicle is mandatory. The insurance must remain active for the duration of the license. The Minister of Interior will determine the rules, conditions, and tariffs for this insurance, as well as specify situations requiring insurance companies to compensate for accident-related damages.

Article 8

All motor vehicles must display two number plates, one at the front and one at the rear, issued by the General Traffic Department. Trailers and semi-trailers require only one rear plate. Plates must remain visible at all times, and their placement cannot be altered. Plates are specific to the vehicle they are issued for and cannot be replaced, altered, or misused.

The Minister of Interior will define plate types, specifications, and the conditions for selling usage rights for certain plates, along with their associated fees.

Article 14

The Minister of Interior is authorized to regulate the number of motor vehicles licensed by the General Traffic Department, except private cars for Kuwaiti citizens. Once the specified number of vehicles has been licensed, no additional licenses will be issued. The Minister also has the authority to set tariffs for taxis and transport vehicles.

Article 22

Driving lessons may only be undertaken after obtaining a learning permit from the General Traffic Department. The executive regulations will outline the procedures, conditions, fees, and approved locations for obtaining such permits.

Article 24

First-time driving licenses may be revoked if the holder commits two specific violations within the first year, as detailed in Articles 33 (excluding clause 3), 33 bis, and 38. A new license can only be issued after a minimum of four months. The violator may also be required to attend an awareness course or undergo retesting, as determined by the General Traffic Department.

Article 33

Offenders committing certain violations under this law will face imprisonment of up to three months, a fine ranging from 150 to 300 dinars, or both. Specific violations and penalties will be detailed in the executive regulations.

1. Driving Without a Valid License

Driving a vehicle without a driver’s license, or with an invalid license, or with a license that has been suspended or withdrawn is prohibited.

2. Reckless Driving

Driving inattentively, thereby endangering the driver, passengers, or others' lives or property, is a punishable offense.

3. Unauthorized Repairs

Conducting vehicle repairs resulting from an accident without prior written approval from the Ministry of Interior is strictly prohibited.

4. Violation of Public Morals

Engaging in behavior that violates public morals within a vehicle is punishable under the law.

5. Providing False Information

Intentionally submitting false information on official forms or applications to obtain licenses, permits, or replacements is considered a violation.

6. Blocking Emergency Vehicles

Failing to give way to government vehicles, such as police, ambulances, fire trucks, civil defense vehicles, and official convoys using sirens, or following them to overtake other vehicles, is forbidden.

7. Driving on the Emergency Lanes

Driving on the emergency lanes is prohibited and considered a violation.

8. Improper Lane Usage

Drivers of transport, industrial, construction, tractors, trailers, and semi-trailers must adhere to drive on the right side of the road and avoid overtaking unnecessarily.

9. Using Mobile Devices

Using mobile phones or other handheld devices while driving or being distracted by anything other than the road is not allowed.

10. Hazardous Vehicle Conditions

Driving vehicles that emit loud noises, thick smoke, foul odors, or scatter hazardous, flammable, or harmful materials is banned. Similarly, loads that fall or affect the vehicle’s stability or safety, including unfit tires, are considered violations.

11. Hit-and-Run Incidents

Fleeing or attempting to flee the scene after causing an accident that damages public or private property is a punishable offense.

12. Dangerous Speed Maneuvers

Moving a vehicle at high speeds that cause the tires to produce disturbing sounds is explicitly prohibited.

Article 33 By law: Severe Penalties for Specific Traffic Violations

As per the amended traffic law, any individual found committing the following offenses will face imprisonment for a term ranging from one to three years, a fine between 600 and 1,000 dinars, or one of these penalties. This is in addition to other measures stipulated in the law or harsher penalties outlined in other applicable laws.

The provision underscores the seriousness of such violations and aims to ensure stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to maintain safety and order.

The amended traffic law outlines the following serious violations, which carry severe penalties to ensure public safety and road discipline:

1. Running a Red Light

Jumping a red traffic signal is strictly prohibited.

2. Reckless or Negligent Driving

Driving recklessly or negligently in a manner that endangers the lives or property of the driver or others is a punishable offense.

3. Unauthorized Racing or Reckless Vehicle Use

Engaging in motor vehicle races on roads without a permit, violating permit conditions, or organizing gatherings of vehicles for reckless or negligent use that endangers lives or property is prohibited.

4. Speeding

Exceeding the maximum speed limit is a violation subject to penalty.

5. Improper Use of Buggies and Bicycles

Driving buggies or bicycles outside designated areas is not allowed.

6. Driving Against Traffic Flow

Driving against the direction of traffic on expressways or ring roads is a serious offense.

7. Unlicensed or Altered Vehicles

Operating an unlicensed vehicle, one without plates, or a vehicle with altered or counterfeit plates is prohibited. This includes vehicles with plates issued by the General Traffic Department that have been modified or replaced with unauthorized ones.

8. Unauthorized Passenger Transport

Using a motor vehicle to transport passengers for a fee without the required permit is illegal.

9. Parking in Disabled Zones

Parking in areas designated for disabled persons is prohibited without proper authorization.

10. Unauthorized Roadworks or Obstructions

Excavating, conducting roadwork, making modifications, or placing objects that obstruct traffic without a permit from the General Traffic Department is forbidden.

Court-Ordered Vehicle Confiscation

In addition to fines or imprisonment, the court may order the confiscation of vehicles involved in these violations. Confiscated vehicles will be transferred to the Ministry of Interior, granting it full authority to dispose of them. This measure is subject to provisions of the Penal Code and does not affect the rights of third parties acting in good faith. These provisions emphasize stricter enforcement and deterrence to ensure road safety and adherence to traffic regulations.

Under Article 34 of the amended traffic law, individuals committing any of the following violations will face imprisonment for up to two months, a fine ranging from 100 to 200 dinars, or either of these penalties. These provisions are in addition to any stricter measures outlined in this law or other applicable laws.

Offenses Covered Under Article 34:

1. Causing Damage to Public or Private Property

Causing an accident that damages public property or harms others due to violations of traffic laws or regulations.

2. Improper Child Safety Measures

Allowing a child under the age of 10 to sit in the front seat, failing to secure a child in the back seat while driving, or leaving a child unattended in a vehicle without an adult companion.

3. Driving Without Functional Brakes

Operating a motor vehicle with defective or non-functional brakes.

4. Allowing an Unlicensed Driver

Allowing a motor vehicle to be driven by someone without a valid driving license, permit, or any other authorization required under this law and its executive regulations.

5. Overloading and Dimension Violations

Transport vehicles violate regulations regarding load weight, height, width, or length.

6. Tampering with Traffic Infrastructure

Causing damage to traffic signs, signals, or monitoring devices; altering their appearance, location, or direction; or applying stickers or materials that reduce their effectiveness.

7. Ignoring Lane Markings or Traffic Signs

Failing to follow lane markings or adhere to the meanings of traffic signs.

8. Driving Without Valid Insurance

Operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance, except in cases exempted by law.

9. Violating Glass Tint Regulations

Using tinted vehicle glass in violation of the prescribed regulations or exceeding the permissible level of tint or transparency.

10. Unauthorized Vehicle Modifications

Adding writings, stickers, or pictures to a vehicle, or making any other modifications, without approval from the General Traffic Department.

11. Misuse of Vehicle

Using a motor vehicle for purposes other than those specified in its operating license.

12. Non-compliance by Commercial Entities

Offices, institutions, or companies failing to adhere to conditions and regulations governing commercial activities related to the General Traffic Department.

13. Violating Vehicle Home Detention Conditions

Failing to comply with the rules governing the home detention of vehicles.

Article 35: Penalties for Minor Traffic Violations

Under Article 35 of the amended traffic law, individuals committing any of the following violations will face imprisonment for up to one month, a fine ranging between 50 and 100 dinars, or either of these penalties. These measures are in addition to any stricter penalties outlined in other applicable laws.

Offenses Covered Under Article 35:

1. Unauthorized Vehicle Use

Driving a motor vehicle without the knowledge or consent of its owner or the licensee.

2. Damaged or Tampered License Plates

Driving with damaged, unclear, or illegible license plates, with only one plate, or altering the location, color, or shape of plates issued by the General Traffic Department.

3. Driving Without a Valid Permit

Operating a vehicle without a permit, with an expired permit, or in violation of permit conditions as required by law or its executive regulations.

4. Failure to Present Documentation

Refusing to present a driver’s license, vehicle permit, or any other required permit to police officers upon request.

5. Use of Unauthorized Devices

Using unauthorized lights, loudspeakers, machines, or other devices, will be confiscated.

6. Driving or Parking in Pedestrian Areas

Driving or parking vehicles on sidewalks or roads designated for pedestrians.

7. Improper Vehicle Lighting at Night

Parking on highways or unlit roads at night without turning on small lights or the required reflectors.

8. Misuse of High Beams or Searchlights

Using high beams or searchlights in violation of regulations.

9. Reversing or Turning Against Traffic Flow

Making U-turns, reversing, or entering roads against the direction of traffic.

10. Unauthorized Vehicle Modifications

Changing the vehicle’s purpose, color, or essential parts that affect licensing data without written approval from the General Traffic Department.

11. Driving Below Minimum Speed

Driving at a speed lower than the minimum limit on highways or ring roads.

12. Noncompliance with Police Orders

Failing to follow the instructions or guidelines of police officers managing traffic.

13. Driving Trucks During Prohibited Times

Operating trucks during restricted hours specified by the General Traffic Department.

14. Failure to Yield Right of Way

Not giving traffic priority as outlined in the executive regulations.

15. Seat Belt Violations

Failing to fasten the seat belt while driving.

16. Ignoring Police Stop Orders

Fleeing or failing to stop when directed by police officers.

17. Unsafe Overtaking

Recklessly overtaking vehicles on the road.

Article 36: Penalties for Lesser Traffic Violations

Under Article 36 of the amended traffic law, individuals committing any of the following offenses will be penalized with a fine ranging from 45 to 75 dinars, or with one of these two penalties. These measures are in addition to any stricter penalties outlined in other applicable laws.

Offenses Covered Under Article 36:

1. Overloading and Fare Violations

Exceeding the maximum number of passengers in taxis or public transport vehicles (buses), unjustifiably refusing to transport passengers, or charging fares higher than those prescribed.

2. Animals on Public Roads

Allowing animals to wander on public roads without supervision or failing to ensure that their handlers comply with traffic rules.

3. Traffic Violations by Pedestrians and Cyclists

Noncompliance with traffic rules by pedestrians and riders of regular, electric, or other types of bicycles.

4. Driving Without Required Documentation

Operating a motor vehicle without holding a valid operating license, driver’s license, or other permits required by law or its executive regulations.

5. Failure to Use Proper Lighting

Driving a motor vehicle without turning on the necessary lights.

6. Abandoning Vehicles or Debris

Leaving vehicles or their debris abandoned on public roads or road shoulders.

7. Passengers or Objects on External Vehicle Parts

Allowing passengers, objects, or animals to occupy external parts of a vehicle in violation of its licensing purpose.

8. Vehicle Safety Noncompliance

Driving a motor vehicle that does not meet the safety and durability requirements specified in the Traffic Law's executive regulations or related decisions.

9. Disrupting Traffic Flow

Deliberately causing disruptions or obstructions to traffic on public roads.

10. Unauthorized Use of Public Roads

Using public roads for pedestrian or vehicle activities in a way that obstructs traffic without a permit from the General Traffic Department or violating permit conditions.

11. Improper Vehicle Parking

Parking transport vehicles, trucks, industrial, construction, or agricultural vehicles, as well as mobile food trucks or other commercial vehicles, near residential areas, public or vital facilities, or oil facilities without appropriate permits. Parking any vehicle in designated places or areas owned by others without authorization.

12. Towing Violations

Violating towing regulations as specified in the executive regulations or related ministerial decisions.

13. Failure to Report Accidents

Failing to notify the relevant authorities in the event of an accident causing damage to public or private property.

Article 37: General ViolationsAny individual who violates any provision of this law, its executive regulations, or implementing decisions, without prejudice to stricter penalties provided by other laws, shall be penalized with a fine ranging between 30 dinars and 50 dinars.

Article 38: Driving Under the InfluenceDriving or attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, narcotics, psychotropic substances, prohibited drugs, or any substance that impairs natural cognitive abilities is punishable by the following:

Standard Offense:

Imprisonment: A term ranging from 1 year to 2 years.

Fine: Between 1,000 dinars and 3,000 dinars.

Alternatively, one of these two penalties may be applied.

If the Act Causes Property Damage:

Imprisonment: A term ranging from 1 year to 3 years.

Fine: Between 2,000 dinars and 3,000 dinars.

Alternatively, one of these two penalties may be applied.

If the Act Causes Injury or Death:

Imprisonment: A term ranging from 2 years to 5 years.

Fine: Between 2,000 dinars and 5,000 dinars.

Alternatively, one of these two penalties may be applied.

Driving License Suspension:

First Offense: The court will order the withdrawal of the driving license for a period of 1 to 3 years.

Repeat Offense (Recidivism): The court may increase the withdrawal period to 3 to 5 years.

Article 39: Withdrawal of Permits and LicensesIf the court convicts an individual for a traffic-related offense, it may order the suspension of the following for a period not exceeding one year:

Driver’s license

Vehicle operating permit

Vehicle plates

Any other permit required by this law or its executive regulations

The suspension period begins the day after the penalty is fully executed, including any physical coercion, or from the date of the judgment if execution is stayed.

Additionally, reports prepared by police officers or those generated by traffic control and monitoring devices are considered valid, containing factual evidence, unless proven otherwise.

Article 41: Settlement for Traffic Violations

A settlement may be reached for the accused committing any act mentioned in Articles 33, 33 bis, 34, 35, 36, and 37 of this law or its executive regulations, with the following amounts to be paid:

1. Article 33 Violation: Pay a settlement amount of 75 dinars.

2. Article 33 bis Violation: Pay a settlement amount of 150 dinars.

3. Article 34 Violation: Pay a settlement amount of 50 dinars.

4. Article 35 Violation: Pay a settlement amount of 30 dinars.

5. Article 36 Violation: Pay a settlement amount of 20 dinars.

6. Article 37 Violation: Pay a settlement amount of 15 dinars.

7. Exceeding Speed Limits: Pay a settlement amount ranging from 70 dinars to 150 dinars, with the exact amount determined by the executive regulations based on the extent of the speed violation.



The payment must be made to the designated authority specified by the General Traffic Department within two months of committing the violation or being notified if the report was prepared in the individual’s absence.



Once paid, the settlement will result in the expiration of the criminal case and all its consequences, based on a certificate from the competent authority. However, the violation will still be recorded in the traffic violations points system.



The settlement may be denied if the offender has committed multiple serious violations, including violations from Articles 33 (excluding clause 3), 33 bis (excluding clause 10), or 34.

Article 42: Administrative Withdrawal of Licenses and Permits

The Director General of the General Traffic Department, or their delegate, has the authority to administratively withdraw a driver’s license, any permit required by law, the vehicle operating license, or the vehicle plates for a maximum period of 120 days under the following circumstances:

1. Committing an offense as outlined in Articles 33 (excluding Clause 3), 33 bis (excluding Clause 10), 34, or 38 of this law.

2. Seizing a vehicle found operating on the road after its operating license or plates have been withdrawn.

3. Driving trucks during prohibited times or while overloaded.

4. In the event of a manslaughter or accidental injury caused by a motor vehicle accident, the police officer who recorded the accident or the investigator may seize the driver’s license or vehicle operating license. They must refer the documents to the competent authority within 24 hours for further action, after hearing the statements of the concerned party.



In all cases, the period of administrative withdrawal ends once a ruling is made in the criminal case. If the ruling includes the withdrawal of the driver’s license, any required permit, or the vehicle’s operating license or plates, the administrative withdrawal period is not counted as part of the period specified in the criminal ruling.

Article 43: Vehicle Impoundment and Associated Costs

The Minister of Interior shall determine the terms and conditions for impounding all types of vehicles, safeguarding them, and the associated expenses and costs of impoundment through an official decision. The conditions for selling impounded vehicles in cases where the owner does not claim or pay the applicable expenses or costs will also be outlined.



The Minister of Interior may, by decision, delegate the process of towing, lifting, and transporting vehicles to designated impoundment locations to external entities. He may also enter into agreements with these entities to allocate space for vehicle impoundment and security, with the vehicle owner covering the associated costs.



The executive regulations will define the procedures and conditions for assigning these tasks to external entities, as well as the consequences of non-compliance. It will also establish the amounts to be paid to these entities for carrying out the impoundment and storage services and outline the rules for collecting and processing these payments.



Additionally, the Minister of Interior may, by decision, regulate the procedures for home impoundment of vehicles, allowing for their custody at the owner’s residence using the latest technological methods.

Article 44: Arrests for Traffic Violations

Any member of the police force is authorized to arrest an individual who commits any of the following offenses:

1. Driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or psychotropic substances.

2. Causing a traffic accident that results in injury or death to a person.

3. Participating in an unauthorized motor vehicle race on public roads or violating the conditions of an authorized race.

4. Attempting to flee following an accident that endangers the safety of an individual or failing to comply with a police officer's order to stop.

5. Driving a motor vehicle recklessly or negligently, or using it in a manner that endangers the life or property of the driver or others.

6. Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 50 km/h.

7. Driving vehicles (such as buggies) in areas not designated for them.

8. Driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, or with a license that has been suspended or withdrawn, or with a license that does not authorize the driver to operate the vehicle, or without any other required permits.

9. Driving a vehicle without its proper registration plates issued by the General Traffic Department.

10. Running a red traffic light.

11. Using the vehicle for purposes other than those for which it was intended.

12. Using the vehicle to transport passengers for a fee without the necessary permit.

Article 46: The reports prepared by members of the police force or recorded by traffic control or traffic monitoring devices for crimes committed in violation of the provisions of this law, its executive regulations, or decisions made under it, shall be considered binding regarding the facts contained in them unless proven otherwise.

Second Article The following amendments shall be made to Decree-Law No. 67 of 1976:

The phrase "driving cars" in Article 20 shall be replaced with "driving vehicles and motorized bicycles" wherever it appears.

The phrase "driver of a car" in Article 21 shall be replaced with "driver of a motorized vehicle."

Article 3

Two new clauses, numbered 28 and 29, shall be added to Article 2 of Decree-Law No. 67 of 1976, with the following text:

28: Traffic control and monitoring devices are modern technical tools in the fields of current and future photography, recording, and broadcasting. These devices can operate automatically or manually to detect traffic violations and monitor roadways.

29: Alternative penalties refer to the penalties stipulated in this law, which the judge may impose in lieu of the original penalty in specific cases outlined in this law and its executive regulations.

Article 4

A final paragraph shall be added to Articles 5, 27, 32, and 45 of Decree-Law No. 67 of 1976, with the following text:

Article 5 - Final Paragraph: Licenses may not be issued or renewed unless the vehicle’s fees are paid, as well as any fines or penalties for violations imposed.

Article 27 - Final Paragraph: The Minister of Interior may assign the task of issuing parking violations for areas where parking or waiting is not allowed, except during specific times and for a fee, to external entities. The executive regulations shall define the assignment conditions, procedures for violations, and the associated costs for these entities to perform their duties.

Article 32 - Final Paragraph: Drivers, animal handlers, and pedestrians must not obstruct traffic on roads without a permit from the General Traffic Department.

Article 45 - Final Paragraph: The Minister of Interior shall also specify the authority of police officers assigned to investigate minor traffic accidents that do not result in injury to persons, as well as the procedures to be followed for such accidents.

Article 5

New articles shall be added to Decree-Law No. 67 of 1976, numbered 36 bis, 37 bis, 39 bis, and 41 bis, with the following texts:

Article 36 bis: Without prejudice to any more severe penalties in this law or other laws, anyone who uses a device or communication method to capture or publish photos, audio, or video clips while committing any offense covered by this law shall be fined between 1,000 to 2,000 dinars.

Article 37 bis: A legal entity, excluding ministries, government bodies, and public institutions, may be held criminally liable if any offenses under this law are committed in its name, for its benefit, or through its employees. The entity may be fined between 1,000 and 10,000 dinars. This does not prevent the personal punishment of the individual responsible for the crime.

Article 39 bis: The court may impose one or more of the following alternative penalties instead of the original penalty:

Community Service: The convict may be required to work for an organization without compensation. The work must align with the convict’s profession (if applicable) and should not exceed one year in duration or eight hours per day. The Minister of Interior shall determine the types of work and follow-up procedures.

Awareness, Rehabilitation, and Training Programs: The convict must participate in programs aimed at correcting behavior in various fields such as medical, psychological, social, educational, or religious areas. These programs will be coordinated with relevant ministries.

Redress for Damages: The convict may be required to repair, restore, or compensate for any damage caused by their crime. These penalties take effect immediately upon sentencing.



Article 41 bis:

All violation reports, judicial decisions, and summonses issued by the investigator or court shall be announced through modern electronic means (e.g., government apps, SMS, email, fax, or via the Public Prosecution). Notification is considered complete once the announcement is made through any of these means, and it takes effect from the date of the announcement. The executive regulations shall specify the procedures for electronic notifications. If electronic means are unavailable, notifications may be made according to the Criminal Procedures and Trials Law.

Article 6

The term "metal plate" shall be replaced with the word "plate," and "metal plates" shall be replaced with the word "plates" wherever they appear in Decree-Law No. 67 of 1976 and its executive regulations.

Article 7

Ministers, each within their jurisdiction, shall implement this decree-law, which shall take effect three months after its publication in the Official Gazette.

